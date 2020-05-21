Carry (CRE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.02 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and $3.19 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043169 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.03577216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00054597 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002770 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011154 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,837,110,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,810,131,386 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

