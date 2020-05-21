Caspian Tops One Day Trading Volume of $128,376.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. Caspian has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $128,376.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Caspian has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.03463025 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002980 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.