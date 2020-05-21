Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CSTL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,245. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $624.40 million and a P/E ratio of -43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.