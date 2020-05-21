Castle (CSTL) Price Up 35.7% This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Castle has a total market capitalization of $19,567.26 and approximately $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Castle has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00802553 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031494 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00210130 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4,140.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031422 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002782 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,879,412 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

