Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 183.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CBIO stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 8,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $77.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.36.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

