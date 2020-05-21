Ccore Hits Market Capitalization of $6,816.05 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $6,816.05 and $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.15 or 0.02115841 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00090190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00177303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

