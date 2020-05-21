Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FUN. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cedar Fair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Cedar Fair stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,030. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.87. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,028. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tim Fisher bought 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,101.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

