Celer Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.05 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. Celer Network has a market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.03463025 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002980 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010982 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,684,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TOKOK, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.