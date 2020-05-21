Centauri 1-Day Volume Hits $75.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Centauri coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Over the last week, Centauri has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centauri has a market cap of $34,166.47 and $75.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centauri Profile

CTX is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

