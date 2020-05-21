CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 23,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 471.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.76. 6,642,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,009,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

