Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CENTA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of CENTA opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $15,687,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,476,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

