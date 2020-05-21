Centrality Price Hits $0.0670 on Top Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $56.62 million and approximately $85,740.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.03492667 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00055250 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002797 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011098 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,921,184 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.