Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.21. 1,334,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,702. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $122,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $473,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,718,961 shares of company stock worth $239,435,660 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Lee Thomas H Partners LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at $2,306,874,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,205,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.