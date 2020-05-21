CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Downgraded by Cfra

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

NYSE CF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 448,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,921. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $5,263,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in CF Industries by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

