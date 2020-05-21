Cfra Cuts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $3.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective reduced by Cfra from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential downside of 43.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.33. 36,939,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,197,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 63,229 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 425,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 165,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.