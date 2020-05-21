Cfra Upgrades Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to “Strong-Buy”

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $121.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $127.00. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Medtronic stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,452,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,133. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

