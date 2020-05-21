Chainlink Price Hits $3.82 on Top Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Chainlink has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $467.99 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00042278 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.02131243 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00090388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00177216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00104645 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Coinbase, Gate.io, Kyber Network, OKEx, Binance, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.