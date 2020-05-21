Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 5,220 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 1.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,219. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,685. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $248.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.