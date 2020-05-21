Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires Shares of 20,768 Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. Casey’s General Stores comprises about 1.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 434,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.91.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CASY traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

