Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys 26,340 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 279.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,780 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CLSA raised SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

SE stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.51. 708,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848,571. Sea Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.