Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys Shares of 41,800 Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. Davita makes up approximately 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Davita in the fourth quarter valued at $262,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Davita by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,343,000 after acquiring an additional 556,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Davita by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,148,000 after acquiring an additional 148,112 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Davita by 609.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,391,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 863,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,813,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVA traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,739. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

