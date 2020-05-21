Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys Shares of 79,060 Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000. Newmont Goldcorp makes up approximately 2.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,296,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,472 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $234,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,579,965.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,212. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,388,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research lowered Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

