Chase Investment Counsel Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 234,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

AMD traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 37,097,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,135,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.