Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $1.67 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $19,275,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $35,647,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,061. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.