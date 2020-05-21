Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $2.03 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $135,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after acquiring an additional 162,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,860,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $349,065.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $860,830 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.55. 80,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,653. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

