Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $3.87 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,283 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,831,000 after acquiring an additional 80,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after acquiring an additional 580,418 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.61. 733,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,205. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $295.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.81.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $2,463,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,076,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.53, for a total value of $788,397.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,037.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,379 shares of company stock valued at $80,059,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

