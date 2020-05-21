Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 140,350 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 420.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,350 shares during the quarter. Vipshop makes up approximately 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,546 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vipshop by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,831,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,476,000 after buying an additional 936,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,027,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,743,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 7.4% during the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,408,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,259,000 after purchasing an additional 371,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

VIPS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 387,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,871. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.13. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

