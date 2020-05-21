Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases New Shares in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 0.17% of Equinox Gold Cp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 63.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 118,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EQX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 76,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,267. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQX. TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

