Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $1.80 Million Position in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,839,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,131 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,325,000. Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarivate Analytics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NYSE CCC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $22.59. 240,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.