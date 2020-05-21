Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesswood Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71).

Shares of CHW stock traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,966. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$3.33 and a twelve month high of C$11.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company has a current ratio of 41.15, a quick ratio of 40.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.37.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

