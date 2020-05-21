China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Shares Bought by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Mobile by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,772,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $286,282,000 after purchasing an additional 870,600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in China Mobile by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after buying an additional 767,317 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,937,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 165.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,579,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,502,000 after purchasing an additional 984,948 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 212.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,517,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,131 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Mobile stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 147,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,743. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $46.53.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.1106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHL shares. ValuEngine lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research upgraded China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

