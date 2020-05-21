Chromia (CHR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.52 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chromia Profile

Chromia's total supply is 417,495,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,408,611 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

