Chrono.tech Price Up 109% This Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $53,080.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00018454 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 109% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.03531453 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002808 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews.

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

