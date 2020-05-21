ChronoCoin (CRN) Price Reaches $0.0013

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded down 50.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One ChronoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. ChronoCoin has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $3,162.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ChronoCoin Profile

ChronoCoin (CRYPTO:CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

