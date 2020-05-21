CIBC Boosts Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$1.75

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

SRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Storm Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

SRX stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.39. 2,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,065. Storm Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.35.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$48.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Storm Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

