CIBC Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$2.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.53.

Shares of CPG traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.03. 4,851,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,605. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.77.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$641.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

