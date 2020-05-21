CIBC Increases Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$4.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.

VII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.83.

Shares of TSE:VII traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 935,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,541. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$9.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$672.10 million. Analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

