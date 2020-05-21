CIBC Increases TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target to C$2.00

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.80 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TORC Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.05.

TSE:TOG traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.58. 3,897,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,212. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.91.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$107.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.5899999 EPS for the current year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

