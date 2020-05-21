Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.97. 19,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.80. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total value of $541,445.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,746 shares of company stock valued at $23,449,093 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.