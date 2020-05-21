Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 12,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:CNK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 4,595,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,161. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cinemark by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.