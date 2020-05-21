Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$34.00. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CGX. TD Securities lowered Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.57.

Shares of CGX traded down C$1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 742,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.73. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31. The company has a market capitalization of $861.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

