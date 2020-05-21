Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,552,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,009,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23. The company has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

