Citadel (CTL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Citadel has a market cap of $18,084.60 and $4.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Citadel has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

