Citi Trends (CTRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Citi Trends has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.75-1.85 EPS and its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.87-0.91 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of CTRN opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43.

CTRN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $40,540.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,675.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.