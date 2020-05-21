Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,870,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 25,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,979,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,482,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Standpoint Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,825,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,050,766. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

