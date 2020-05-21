Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 6,180 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 2.65% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLY stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $20.44. 14,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,545. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

