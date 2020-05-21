Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,166 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,788 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,834. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.92. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

