Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4,126.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truefg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.35. 19,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

