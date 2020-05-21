Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.29 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,166 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after buying an additional 51,188 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after buying an additional 640,032 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,948,000.

JPST traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.48. 132,829 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.