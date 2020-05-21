Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 462.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,261 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,705,998. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92.

